Dr Uzma murder case: Son testifies against father

An eye-witness for German doctor of Pakistani origin Dr Uzma Khan who was allegedly killed by her husband for ‘honour’ in Jhelum has emerged. He happens to be her 14-year-old son.

In a statement recorded to the police, the son Ammar said that his father first fired in the air and then shot his mother dead. “I tried to stop him but he did not listen to me,” he said.

Police also recovered a pistol used in the crime.

Ammar had earlier given a different statement to police in which he said he asked his father to teach him how to use a pistol and when his father was teaching him to fire shots, one of them accidentally hit his mother.

On Wednesday, Shahbaz allegedly killed his wife Dr Uzma who practised medicine in Germany.

On a recent visit to Pakistan, Shahbaz brought his wife to Jhelum from her family’s house in Kharian and killed her. He was planning to escape after the murder, and had also bought a ticket to travel abroad.

The couple had married 16 years ago and this was Dr. Uzma’s second marriage. She had divorced her first husband and married Shahbaz, an investigation officer said.

Earlier, three people including Dr Uzma’s husband, son and head of a college were apprehended in the murder case.

Victim’s sister Qamar-ur-Nisa said that the couple had contracted love marriage, however Uzma’s husband used to have arguments with her over domestic issues. She said that the deceased was also tortured a day before she was killed.

The police have registered a case and arrested Shahbaz, owner of a private college, and Navid, son of the deceased. Investigation into alleged murder case is underway.