Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office said.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh whereas weather remained very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Thursday were Gilgit-Baltistan (Skardu -8C, Gupis, Hunza -6C, Gilgit -3C, Astore, Bagrote -2C), upper KP (Dir, Parachinar -2C, Kalam -1C), north Balochistan (Kalat -2C), Chitral, Murree 1C, Quetta 2C, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad 3C, Peshawar 4C, Lahore 8C, Faisalabad, Multan 9C, Hyderabad 12C and Karachi 14C.