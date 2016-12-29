China wants to question Agni-V launch in UN

China has said it is willing to question India’s successful launch of Agni-V ballistic missile at the United Nations Security Council. It is one of the five permanent members of UNSC.

“The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons,” Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said. She did not specify if Beijing would actually invoke these rules, perhaps hoping that Indian diplomats would react sharply.

The ministry disclosed its concern about reports in the Indian and Japanese media speculating that Agni-V is meant to counter China. “They need to ask the Indian side for their intention behind the move,” she said referring to the media.

The Agni-V can reach most parts of Asia and Europe, which stirred media speculation that its purpose is to tackle challenges from China and Pakistan.

The statement came on a day when China released a white paper revealing its ambitious plans to land on the moon in 2018 and launch of a Mars probe in 2020. Beijing also claimed that it uses space sciences for peaceful purposes.

“China is willing to work alongside regional countries, including India, to maintain the long-lasting peace, stability and prosperity of the region,” she said.

China and India have reached an important consensus that the two countries are not rivals, but partners, as both are two significant developing countries and emerging economies, she pointed out.