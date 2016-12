A mother of four was allegedly killed by her brother in a suspected ‘honour killing’ Thursday in the Loung Gopang village near Kot Diji of Khairpur district, Sindh.

Police sources claimed that Ghulam Hussain Gopang confessed to the murder upon his arrest.

Gopang said he was motivated to commit the crime on the suspicion that his sister was in an illicit relationship with a local man, police claimed.

The woman’s husband, Maher Gopang, did not comment on his wife’s murder.