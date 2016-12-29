2-songs-of-raees-shot-in-morocco

Raees has been making headlines, after the controversial ban on Pakistani actors in India regarding its release.

The recently-released trailer of the film shattered all records and generated great buzz. What a sight it was to see our very own Mahira Khan in all her glory. Now, word has it that we will be getting to see much more of the ethereal actor in the film.

Recently, DNA reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira visited Morocco to shoot two Raees songs. “It was only for a couple of days as the team didn’t want people in India to know that they have shot the film there,” an insider revealed.

“It was a small team along with the two actors. They were to shoot in Abu Dhabi but decided against it as too many people know Shah Rukh there. Now, only some patchwork is left that will be managed without Mahira in Mumbai,” the source went on to add.