Changing the world, one event at a time: In conversation with team CKO

With over 15 years of experience in managing and conceptualising mega events, Chapra Khan Omari (CKO) Event Architecture is one of the largest innovative design and production firms in the country. Doing events on a large scale from national to international events and conferences, we can say that CKO Event Architecture has become trailblazers in the event management industry in a short period of time.

Things have been made easy for them as they follow the simple 3-phase approach: Concept, Strategy and Realisation.

One of the major events that CKO has been known for are the Infamous Eat festivals that started in 2014. These festivals take place in the first few months of the year and are held in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi every year.

The idea is to bring all the foodies in the city together at one venue to appreciate what we all love the most ‘food’ and of course the people who make it. From talented chefs to street vendors, everything is present at the specific city’s Eat festival.

Furthermore, looking at the bigger picture, the objective is to provide a public space for people to spend some one-on-one time with family, enjoy fresh air and add a little ‘wow’ moment to the daily hectic lives, relax and pretend that everything is okay and life is all about good food.

Apart from the Eat festivals, CKO has done these festivals as well; • Light the night festival – Chand Raat Festival at Boat Basin Park. • Aazadi Rocks Music Festival at Eduljee Dinshaw Road.

Not only that, it’s almost 2017, and the upcoming Eat festivals just around the corner. So, Pakistan Today (PT) got in touch with team CKO to know about the upcoming festivals, future projects and so much more.

PT – What motivated you to take the plunge in event architecture business? How does it feel like to being the owners of such an event management company of this calibre?

CKO – Our backgrounds are in architecture and communication design. Event architecture was a natural transition. We have a constant need to explore and experiment with our design and events allowed us to do that at an accelerated rate.

Since then we have experimented with furniture design, installation art, films, show direction and many other disciplines.

We would not have been able to do that if we did understand the business of events. It gives us a great sense of fulfilment when we look back at all that we have achieved in such a short span of time, however, it’s a never ending process and we are excited and proud of our company and the position it enjoys.

PT – You followed your first instinct and went ahead with your passion that is reaping you with amazing results. Who has been your biggest support?

CKO – Our biggest support has been the fact that CKO comprises of three partners, Omar Omari, Aslam Khan and Sara Chapra. We have learnt to rely on each other’s strengths and have internalised our support systems.

On a personal level, our biggest support has been our families and the patience and understanding that they have given us.

Event architecture is a demanding profession and it would be extremely difficult to function and reach the top without solid support from the people who have had to deal with late nights, missed birthdays, anniversaries and other family celebrations.

PT – What do you offer at an Event Architecture Company that is distinguishable from others?

CKO – We offer a superior level of conceptual design and originality.

We get tired of regurgitating old designs and themes, so when someone comes to us for their event, they better be open to pushing the boundaries and larger than life ideas.

We do not take on an event unless it excites us or at least tweaks our imagination.

PT – Your biggest milestone is Karachi Eat and Lahore Eat. How did you shift your mind from event architectures to organising a food festival?

CKO – We made a conscious decision to put ourselves in the control seat. Although Karachi and Lahore Eat are our more successful entities we have been exploring events of a similar nature in order to have more control and reach in terms of the goals and objectives that we have set for ourselves. We are currently developing numerous events related to Fashion, Music and Art.

PT – What challenges did you face in organising Karachi Eat and Lahore Eat food festivals?

CKO – We faced all the challenges that one would expect when setting up a new brand. However, one of the most important challenges would be developing a trust with our participants.

When we announced the first Karachi Eat in 2014 our participants and guests were sceptical but extremely supportive.

They soon realised that the festivals were not a fly by night operation. Our objectives have always been the revitalization of public spaces around the city and encouraging a healthy social interaction, therefore everyone wants to be a part of such an endeavour.

Of course, when you do anything at a public scale there is an enormous amount of responsibility that one needs to be aware of, Security, traffic, permissions, etc all require absolute priority.

PT – What should we look for in Karachi Eat and Lahore Eat 2017? Anything new for food lovers of Lahore and Karachi?

CKO – The Eat festivals could be defined as a roller coaster of flavours.

It has encouraged younger chefs and culinary enthusiasts to experiment with what they are creating for guests. They are challenging themselves and each other in an attempt to win over loyalties and reign supreme on the cities foodie scene.

That, of course, works well for all who visit and there is always something new and inspiring to look forward to when it comes to tantalising the taste buds and satiating those cravings.

PT – As clients are paying you in millions of rupees for an event. Do you think there is any way you are educating your clients?

CKO – When it comes to weddings and our private events, we encourage clients to spend money on experiences, but we discourage them from frivolous expense in order to impress their guests.

As Pakistanis and as human beings, we seem to have a constant need for acceptance and validation within the societies we live in.

Spending money for the sake of such a cause tends to dictate the theme, décor and overall experience of the event, in such a case we either try to educate the client and direct them to an area where we feel would be a better way of budgeting the event or then we refuse the project altogether.

PT – Have the demands of your professional life in any way affected your personal life?

CKO – Absolutely. There is no such thing as a schedule or regular office hours when you have an event company. During peak season we hardly come home or sleep and of course without the patience and understanding of our families it would be extremely difficult.

PT – What is your vision?

CKO – We will change the face of our country and city one event at a time

So foodies are you ready for yet another exciting Eat festival. We know we are.