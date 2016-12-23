No city better than Hyderabad in the entire world: Mustafa Kamal

Paksarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that on August 23, a group under false pretences made another Muttahida Qaumi Movement, although the residents of Pakka Qila defeated them.

The PSP leader was addressing a rally at the historic Pakka Qila Ground in Hyderabad today. Hyderabad and Latifabad were inundated with national flags and posters of PSP leaders.

“Now the Urdu-speaking community will not approach anyone,” he said, adding that the community is patriotic and educated.

“There is no city better than Hyderabad in the entire world,” said Kamal.

PSP leader Aness Qaimkhani also addressed the rally. “If Hyderabad rises, then all of Sindh will rise,” he said.

For the last 30 years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. “No one except its founder could think of holding a rally here,” locals earlier said.

Earlier, Qaimkhani had said that this particular rally would be one of the largest public gatherings in the city.

Workers of the party were quite enthusiastic about the rally. “This rally proves that change is coming. The mohajir community will be united once again,” said a young worker.