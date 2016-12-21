December 25 to 31: Winter vacations announced for Punjab schools

The government of Punjab announced winter vacations for government and private educational institutions from December 25, a notification said.

According to the notification issued by Education Department, the educational institutions of the province will remain closed till 31 December. However, January 1 is Sunday. Hence, the school will re-open on January 2 after holidays.

The schools have been asked to follow these instructions, otherwise legal action may be taken up against the violators.

Meantime, association of private schools in Punjab said in its notification that all affiliated institutions will remain closed from December 24 to January 1, 2017.

It should be mentioned here that Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already announced winter holidays.