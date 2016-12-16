Sindh University announces winter vacations

The University of Sindh registrar on Friday announced winter vacations in all teaching institutes, centres, departments and campuses of the university.

According to the announcement, all teaching institutes, centres,

departments and campuses of University of Sindh will remain closed from December 23, 2016 to January 1, 2017 on account of winter break.

However, the administrative staff working in teaching institutes, centres and departments including computer programmers,

superintendants, computer operators, internet operators, data entry operators, assistants, clerk-cum-typists, laboratory assistants, laboratory attendants and peons etc shall attend their duties as usual.

Besides, the directors and chairpersons of all teaching institutes, centres and departments of University of Sindh shall also attend their respective offices twice a week viz Monday and Tuesday.

The deans of all faculties shall also attend their offices all days of the week as usual. Moreover, the ongoing semester examinations will continue as per schedule already announced.

The new teaching session will commence from January 2, 2017.