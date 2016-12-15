12th Karachi International Book Fair starts

The 12th Karachi International Book Fair commenced on Thursday in the Expo Centre. The exhibition will continue from December 15th-19th (Thursday to Monday) in Halls 1, 2, and 3.

Local and international publishers are participating in the event organised by the Pakistan Publishers & Booksellers Association. It facilitates communication and collaboration between people related to the industry, such as publishers, authors, editors, and retailers.

The event attracts teaching professionals as well as students looking to increase their knowledge, and partake in activities for personal growth, including training workshops and seminars.

Book fairs such as KIBF are some of the few remaining platforms for local book lovers.