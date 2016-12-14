US mosque receives voicemail threatening to ‘drop a bomb’

A caller has threatened to bomb a mosque in the United States.

Orange County police have been probing whether the phone call is linked to similar crimes in the region. An investigative team met with mosque officials on Tuesday. There are no suspects so far.

The director of the mosque in Tustin has received many cards from strangers expressing support; in an attempt to ensure the neighbourhood remains secure.

The mosque has cameras inside and more cameras are being installed outside.

The phone call comes barely weeks after a series of threatening letters were sent to mosques across Los Angeles. The letters, which were addressed to the “Children of Satan,” called Muslims “vile and filthy people” while praising President-elect Donald Trump and vowing that he was “going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews.”

“Your day of reckoning has arrived,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an advocacy organisation for Muslims in the US, quoted the letter as read. “There’s a new sheriff in town — President Donald Trump. He’s going to cleanse America and make it shine again. And, he’s going to start with you Muslims.” The author or authors signed the letter “Americans for a Better Way.”

“If someone is intent on causing harm, unfortunately all you can do is reduce the chances but you can’t prevent that,” CAIR-LA executive director Hussam Ayloush remarked while commenting on the incident.

COURTESY: NBC Los Angeles