Land Record Management Information System meeting held

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that the land record management information system is a milestone towards the immediate provision of land ownership deeds and that 144 service centers are operating in the province under this programme.

The chief minister said that bank counters will also be set up at these service centers after which all the necessary facilities will become available to citizens under one roof. The CM was addressing a meeting through video link at the Civil Secretariat which reviewed various matters regarding the land record management information system.

He said that the land record management system is fully active in all tehsils of Punjab. The chief minister directed the setting up of the Land Record Authority as early as possible.

He added that a restriction has been imposed on the posting of revenue officers at the service centers. The chief minister directed that special committees should be set up at these centers for addressing complaints.

He said that there is no room for corrupt staff under the new land record management information system, and that a zero tolerance policy against corruption should be implemented. He said that corrupt officers and staff will be held accountable while those showing good performance will be encouraged.

The CM also gave the approval for the setting up of an autonomous intelligence wing. Land Record Management Information System Project Director Capt (r) Zafar gave a briefing on the progress of the project and future strategies.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ata Maneka, Yawar Zaman, additional chief secretary, board of revenue members, and other concerned officials attended the meeting through a video link.