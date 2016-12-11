Tom Holland went undercover at high school for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Actor Tom Holland, who is playing the lead in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, revealed that he attended a high school in New York City as part of the film and kept his identity secret. To play NYC high-schooler Peter Parker, the 20-year-old actor had to go undercover and it was a strange experience for him as he had to adopt a fake accent, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“No one knew who I was or what I was doing. I had a fake name and fake accent. I went to a school (in London) where you had to wear a suit and tie, and it’s all boys. For me, it was the first time I was in a classroom with girls. It was a really strange experience. It was really fun,” he said. While Holland entered the school tight-lipped, he told a few classmates he would be Spider-Man. Holland said, one girl in the class was incredibly sceptical of his sudden appearance.

“What’s your deal, man? Why do you go to our school? This is a science school, you can’t just enrol,” Holland recalled her saying. “I started doing an English accent and I was like, ‘I have a secret. I’m actually Spider-Man.’ She was like, ‘Dude, you’re nuts. You are literally the craziest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” Holland said.