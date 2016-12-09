Senator urges implementation of basic human rights

Senator Farhatullah Babar has asked political parties to reach to an agreement for the implementation of basic human rights while addressing seminar on human rights in the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Islamabad, organised by the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF).

He said that human rights are indivisible and have acquired global character beyond merely an affair of the state.

He lamented the fact that simple rights for instance right to life, liberty and security, freedom of expression, information and right to assembly and association are sidelined, ignored and denied.

He asked the political parties to form human rights cells to keep an eye on the human rights violation in the country following the footsteps of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He urged the political parties to join hands together to work on balancing the national security interests with public interests. He further expressed that the reformation of political parties are much needed to establish democratic governance He also called for the implementation of the report of the senate committee on addressing the issue of enforced disappearances, and stressed a need to review death penalty.