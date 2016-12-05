NAB arrests ex-agency surgeon, accountant over funds embezzlement

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested former agency surgeon Dr Daud along with former accountant of health department, Mohmand Agency over alleged embezzlement of funds.

According to NAB sources, agency surgeon Dr Daud embezzled government funds worth millions of rupees during his posting in Mohmand Agency.

Nisar khan, the former accountant of Mohmand Agency health department, happened to be his partner in crime. Both of them misused the health centre funds.

The two have now been arrested by the NAB and further investigation is being carried out.