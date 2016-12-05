mira-sethi-to-make-her-writing-debut-set-to-release-in-2018

This year Mira Sethi has flourished as an actor and she’s all set to make a debut as a writer too!

Her debut collection of short stories has been picked up by publishing giants Knopf and Bloomsbury and is expected to release in the US, UK and India in 2018.

Mira, who’s previously worked as a book editor at Wall Street Journal and has been published in The New York Times and The Caravan, is overjoyed by this new milestone in her career.

“When my agent sent out my manuscript, I was praying the editors at Knopf would glance at it,” said Mira. “To think that Knopf — whose writers I have read and obsessed about since I was a teenager — is now my publisher is a dizzying dream-come-true. Ditto with Bloomsbury, who publish some of the best women’s writing in the world. I am just so thrilled.”

Mira’s editors at Knopf describe her debut book as “a brilliant work that looks at life in Pakistan in a deeply human way with humour, intimacy, compassion, and verisimilitude.”

“Mira’s stories upend traditional notions of identity and family in South Asia through deeply realised portraits of characters one comes to know and to care for,” they added.

Here’s wishing Mira good luck for her debut.