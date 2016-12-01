Int’l experts say OLMT project violates Antiquities Act

International experts on Thursday said that Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project violates the Antiquities Act.

According to a 20-page report submitted in Supreme Court (SC), the route will badly affect historical places of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, Shalamar Garden and Mughal heritage.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) professor Robin and Asian Consultant Engineer stated that vibrations would be generated due to pillars of the train which may further harm the buildings.

It was also said that National Engineering Services Pakistan Limited (NESPAK) was unable to identify the actual condition of five ancient places.

Report also stated that a law is present in the country that bans any construction near historical places.