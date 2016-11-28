Bahria University holds 16th convocation

Bahria University Islamabad Campus held its 16th Convocation on 28th November 2016 at the Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff and Pro-Chancellor of Bahria University Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the Chief Guest of the ceremony and conferred degrees to the graduating students.

In total, 519 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students of management sciences department, humanities & social sciences department, computer science department, computer engineering department, law department, earth & environmental sciences department, electrical engineering department and software engineering department. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah awarded 15 Gold and 10 Silver Medals to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programs.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and acknowledged the management, faculty and the staff of Bahria University for their relentless efforts in enabling the graduating student to achieve this important milestone.

He appreciated the university’s contributions in producing human resources with right kind of attributes and desired level of knowledge. He further added that Bahria University has incorporated measures to promote multi- disciplinary education. He encouraged the graduating students to be men and women of strong character and to have a positive attitude towards life, asking them to sacrifice personal gains for social good, abide by the law and set good examples for others to emulate. “I am certain that with these basic traits… a shining destiny awaits you all”, he added.

The convocation ended with the Rector of the university congratulating the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and appreciating the students who achieved medals for their outstanding performance.