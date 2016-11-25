India’s water cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan with reference to the Indus Water Treaty, The Indian Express reported.

“The fields of our farmers must have adequate water. Water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan…Government will do everything to give enough water to our farmers,” Modi was quoted as saying.

Modi made the remarks in Bhatinda where he was inaugurating the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The 1960 Indus Water Treaty is a water-sharing treaty between the two countries, brokered by the World Bank. Under the accord, India can use water from the three eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, while Pakistan has exclusive rights over the three western rivers Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

“We formed a task force on Indus Water Treaty to ensure farmers of Punjab and other states get each drop of water due to them,” Modi added.

Earlier this month, the Indian government decided to use more water from the Indus basin rivers, but within the limitations of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

Modi’s office set a December deadline for the country’s Central Electricity Authority to complete the techno-economic appraisal, pending for over a year – to check the viability of about six hydroelectric projects on the Chenab, after consulting the Central Water Commission.

Meanwhile, Pakistan warned that India could not unilaterally revoke or alter the treaty.

“The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is not time barred and was never intended to be time or event specific. It is binding on both India and Pakistan and has no exit provision,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

Pakistan and India have been involved in a tense verbal and diplomatic spat after 18 Indian military personnel were killed in an attack on Uri’s Srinagar military base near the Line of Control (LoC) on September 18.

Courtesy: The Indian Express