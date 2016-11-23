Rohde & Schwarz showcases strong oscilloscope portfolio

This is the sixth time that Rohde & Schwarz will be exhibiting at the IDEAS 2016 defense exhibition. The T&M expert’s portfolio can be seen in hall 5, booth E40.

After its successful launch last year, Rohde & Schwarz will display its steadily growing portfolio of oscilloscopes at IDEAS 2016. The highlights of the Rohde & Schwarz exhibit in Karachi Expo center will be R&S Scope Rider, a digital handheld oscilloscope, and R&S RTO, the most compact oscilloscope for multi-domain applications.

The R&S Scope Rider is the first handheld oscilloscope for mobile use offering the functionality of a lab instrument. It packs five test instruments into a compact format: a lab oscilloscope, logic analyzer, protocol analyzer, data logger and digital multimeter. Its robust design makes it perfect for mobile installation and maintenance work. The fully insulated instrument meets measurement category CAT IV requirements and can be used to perform measurements at the source of low-voltage installations up to 600 V.

The Rohde & Schwarz portfolio also includes the most compact lab oscilloscope for multidomain applications: the R&S RTO. When using it to check advanced embedded designs, developers are able to analyze how sophisticated functional units such as power supplies, the processor system and the sensor technology interact. The R&S RTO displays the correlations between time, frequency, protocol and logic analysis measurement results.

The R&S RTMand R&S RTE oscilloscope families and accessories will also be represented. Featuring a range of trigger and decoding options as well as options for compliance testing, these Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscopes provide valuable support in design verification, commissioning, debugging and compliance testing for a wide spectrum of users in areas ranging from embedded design to mobile communications to automotive. Rohde & Schwarz is presenting its mentioned portfolio at IDEAS 2016 in Karachi from November 22 to 25, 2016, at Expo Center Karachi (Hall 5).