pakistan-ranked-48th-for-english-proficiency

Pakistan has been ranked in the 48TH spot, with a low overall proficiency level, in EF’s English Proficiency Index (EPI); the world’s largest ranking of countries according to their level of English.

Among reasons cited are the low percentage of people with access to the Internet and the level of spending on education.

With a very high proficiency rating, Netherland tops the list, just ahead of Denmark and Sweden, who rank in second and third place respectively. Iraq ranks last on the list with a very low English proficiency level.

Education First (EF) has ranked 72 countries according to their English proficiency based on an online test.

Every year Education First (EF) conducts a study to see which non-native countries rank the highest in English. This year marked the sixth edition, testing almost a million adults across 72 countries. The study has two parts:

The first takes into consideration the relationship between English and its relationship to various socio-economic factors.

It found that English remains a key factor in securing higher incomes, as well as allowing professionals to connect more to different environments and thus, equating to a better quality of life. It also found that women, on average, have stronger English skills than men.

The second looks at the proficiency across four continents: Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Unfortunately, the study’s methodology is somewhat limited in that it uses multiple choice questions to test reading and listening skills rather than looking at spoken fluency or written ability, often considered more important.

Here is a complete list of countries mapped according to their English language proficiency.

01 Netherlands

02 Denmark

03 Sweden

04 Norway

05 Finland

06 Singapore

07 Luxembourg

08 Austria

09 Germany

10 Poland

11 Belgium

12 Malaysia

13 Philippines

14 Switzerland

15 Portugal

16 Czech Republic

17 Serbia

18 Hungary

19 Argentina

20 Romania

21 Slovakia

22 India

23 Dominican Republic

24 Bulgaria

25 Spain

26 Bosnia and Herzegovina

27 South Korea

28 Italy

29 France

30 Hong Kong

31 Vietnam

32 Indonesia

33 Taiwan

34 Russia

35 Japan

36 Uruguay

37 Macau

38 Costa Rica

39 China

40 Brazil

41 Ukraine

42 Chile

43 Mexico

44 Morocco

45 Peru

46 U.A.E.

47 Ecuador

48 Pakistan

49 Colombia

50 Panama

51 Turkey

52 Tunisia

53 Guatemala

54 Kazakhstan

55 Egypt

56 Thailand

57 Azerbaijan

58 Sri Lanka

59 Qatar

60 Venezuela

61 Iran

62 Jordan

63 El Salvador

64 Oman

65 Kuwait

66 Mongolia

67 Algeria

68 Saudi Arabia

69 Cambodia

70 Laos

71 Libya

72 Iraq