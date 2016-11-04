Spell of smog to persist in Punjab for few more days

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Mohammad Haneef Friday advised citizens to take precautionary measures against the spell of smog as it would probably last a few more days.

The director maintained that he had never seen this much smog in the history of Pakistan.

Health experts have also advised the citizens to prevent themselves from the hazardous effects of the smog – covering their face and eyes with masks and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, M2 Motorway from Lahore to Sial More and Rawalpindi to Faislabad were shut down due to fog.

The Motorway police have also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel as Manga Mandi, Patikki, Okara and Sahiwal are facing spell of smog too.

Moreover, a 20-member committee has been formed the by Punjab government to address the issue.