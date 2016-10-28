HEC derecognises ‘Science International’ journal

It has been noticed with grave concern that a multidisciplinary sciences discipline journal entitled “Science International” is publishing most of the Social Sciences papers without taking recognition from social sciences section of Academic Division of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The editor of the journal was repeatedly informed through letters and emails to refrain from publishing social sciences papers/articles, however, on continuous violation of HEC instructions the journal had been derecognised from October 25, 2016.

Therefore, students, researchers and faculty members are advised not to publish their papers in “Science International” journal, as papers published in this journal will not be considered for PhD degree attestation, faculty appointment, faculty promotion and other such purposes.