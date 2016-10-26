deepika-padukone-to-present-award-at-mtv-emas

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will present an award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

This would be the first time that we would be seeing Deepika presenting at the international stage and we are all agog to see what this uber-stylish actress will be wearing. While Priyanka Chopra has made a number of such appearances, including at Oscars and Emmys, it would be a debut for Deepika.

The 30-year-old star expressed her excitement on social media.

The actress shared a poster of herself with the caption: “Deepikapadukone. Can’t wait. #6thNov #mtvema.”

Well, there is no dearth of worthy contenders. Beyoncé and Justin Bieber are leading the pack with the maximum number of nominations. While both of them have five nominations each, Adele has got four. Other nominees include The Weeknd, Rihanna, Drake, Ariana Grande and Kanye West.

Beyonce has been nominated for best US act, best video for Formation, best female, best live act and biggest fans, while Bieber has been named for best Canadian act, best song with Sorry, best male, best pop, and biggest fans.

The awards will take place on November 6.