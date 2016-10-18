SHC orders to seal unlicensed liquor shops in Sindh

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities to seal all liquor shops operating without license in the province with immediate effect.

Earlier this month, the SHC had directed DG-excise and taxation department to submit the complete list of all liquor shops operating across the province. DG-excise told the court earlier today that 120 wine shops in Karachi had been issued with licenses, with 24 licenses issued in District South alone.

The court asked the official why the liquor shops were operating throughout the year despite being allowed to sell liquor only during festivals of minorities.

The court further said that it suspects the shops were selling wine to other people as well while using the minorities as an excuse.

The court has asked for a report to be submitted within two days on the licensing details of liquor shops across the province.