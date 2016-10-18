Afridi all set to publish autobiography in 2017

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi is all set to release his autobiography next year.

In his book, he will open up about his rivalries and alliances most specifically those with India.

The book named “Shahid Afridi: An Autobiography” has been written in collaboration with journalist Wajahat S Khan.

The autobiography would comprehensively explain the journey of Afridi who in 1996, as a 16-year-old, smashed a record-breaking 37-ball century.

Afridi has also snatched the record of having hit the most number of sixes in the history of one-day international format and most wickets (97) while he has also received most player-of-the-match awards in Twenty20 Internationals.

The book will also focus on the hidden incidents which the player had never discussed.

“In all my years of cricket, I have given hundreds of interviews and done dozens of TV shows, but what you will read in my memoir are the stories and thoughts I have never shared openly,” said Afridi while talking about his book.