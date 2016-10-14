Intermediate students demand re-checking of their papers

Hundreds of Intermediate students hailing from both public and private colleges of Lahore protested against the result of Part I announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) as they blocked the traffic on Mall Road during busy hours on Thursday. The students from different colleges of Lahore chanted slogans against the incorrect paper marking of BISE and said that the future of thousands of students was at stake. There was a massive traffic gridlock at the Mall Road and adjacent arteries for five hours as the college students staged a sit-in earlier in the day in front of Lahore Press Club.

The students from Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Forman Christian (FC) College, Islamia College Civil Lines, Punjab Colleges and Concordia colleges were seen protesting against the incorrect marking of their papers. “I secured 88 percent marks in my matriculation exams and got admission in GCU Lahore but now I have been awarded just 33 marks in mathematics,” Moazzam Azam, a student from one of the most prestigious institutions of the country, told Pakistan Today. He further added that mathematics was all about calculation and he was expecting more than 80 marks in this subject as he himself calculated his marks after solving his paper. Ghulam Mohyudin, a student of Pre-Engineering from Punjab College, told this scribe that he got just 37 marks in his mathematics paper despite the fact that he attempted all the questions. “I am extremely good in mathematics since my childhood and I got hundred percent marks in my college exam in this subject that was held just before the exam conducted by the BISE,” he said and demanded a thorough re-checking of his all the papers as he doubted that there may be a possibility that same was done with his other subjects. Muhammad Arham, another protesting student from FC College, said that they are not affiliated with any political party and their concerns are genuine and justified. “We are on the roads just because of sheer mistakes of Lahore Board and therefore it is the responsibility of the board to exempt us from the re-checking fee,” he said. Faisal Zulfiqar, a student of GCU Lahore who created an event on the social media to invite the maximum students to the protest, said that some 8,000 students showed their interest to join the protest. The students will come in droves if their grievances are not addressed amicably in coming few days, he said. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the result of Intermediate part I on 10th of October this month. As many as 1, 35069 students participated in the Part I exam in which 7, 7780 students were successful and the passing percentage remained at 59.12 percent. Meanwhile, BISE Chairman Professor Muhammad Ismail visited the protesting students and assured them that their grievances will be addressed. “I invite all the concerned students to come to my office and their issues will be resolved,” the chairman BISE said and assured that the re-checking fee will be exempted.