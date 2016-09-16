1st post-Hajj flight to reach today

The first post-Hajj flight carrying 218 pilgrims would reach Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad on Saturday at 2045 hours, said Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman on Friday.

He said the month-long post Hajj-flight operation to bring back 143,368 pilgrims of both private and Government Hajj Scheme would conclude on October 16.

Another flight carrying 150 pilgrims would reach Faisalabad at 1430 hours on Saturday. The flight would depart from Jeddah at 730 hours.

In total, ten flights would land at various cities on Saturday. Likewise, eight flights would depart from Jeddah to various cities of the country on Sunday.

He said the Ministry had deployed 250 seasonal staff, 450 medical missions, 433 Muavineen-e-Hujjaj and 950 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj to facilitate the pilgrims during Hajj.

Moreover, Pakistan Hajj Mission had arranged 400 wheelchairs for elderly and feeble pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is scheduled to operate 126 special flights from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara to ten cities of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan from September 17 to October 16.

PIA would also transport the pilgrims through its 125 scheduled flights operating during this period. In total, around 52,000 Hujjaj are expected to travel back to their homeland in PIA’s post-Hajj operation.