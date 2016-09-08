Arrangements underway to place 3,000 IT graduates as interns in firms

Around 3,000 fresh graduates will soon have an opportunity to have an internship in major banks, Information Technology (IT) and telecom firms under Prime Minister’s Internship programme.

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), a department of Ministry of IT and Telecom has been directed to make all arrangements and ensure internship for IT graduates for a period of six months during the year 2016-17.

Official sources on Thursday said PSEB has been asked to expedite plans and publish advertisements regarding internships in mainstream dailies at the earliest.

The sources said these interns would be placed at IT companies, IT departments of telecom sector companies, banks and other such organisations so that IT graduates could develop the skill set to increase their employability potentials.

PSEB would also develop a new interactive web portal for internship programme by incorporating necessary details of all IT companies registered with PSEB and ensure its being updated on a regular basis.

To a question about CMMI certification of potential companies, the sources said it has been started and in first phase 21 short-listed companies were being trained.

The CMMI certification of potential IT companies would not only help capacity building but also enhance their credibility in eyes of foreign clients.

Moreover, it will be cost effective to use these local auditors for CMMI certification instead of using foreign auditors which are very expensive, the sources added.