‘Udaasiyan’ topping Indian YouTube rankings

Sohail Haider, a respected music director and composer directed song Udaasiyan from the film Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai that has topped the charts on YouTube India.

Udaasiyan is a song from the Feroze Khan and Sajal Aly starrer Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai which is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Azha and is much anticipated and hyped.

The song is, like its name a heartbreak song with a melodious tone. It has very strong lyrics that are relatable to the youth and anybody who has had an encounter with heartbreak.

Udaasiyan has stunned by not only topping YouTube India charts but also by making it to the top five in overall music videos.

Adding to the beautiful composition and strong lyrics is the melodious voice of Mustafa Zahid. This is the first time a Pakistani has managed to top YouTube India charts.

Sohail Haider has been associated with tracks like Saiyan which was extremely popular in Pakistan. Furthermore, he has been linked with big music record labels like T-Series and SAGA Music and has collaborated with various artists to make amazing music.