Kat, Alia’s pool workout will give you major fitness goals

Bunny hops have never looked this good. Bollywood stars have always been on their A game when it comes to staying fit. The extreme workout regime videos they often share with fans give us serious fitness goals day in day out.

While on tour in the US, gym partners Alia and Katrina decided to hit the pool to do some training. The two stars share the same fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. In a recent video posted on social media, Alia Bhatt and Katrina showed everyone that staying fit can be fun especially when you are burning the calories in out in a pool.

So the next time you don’t want to hit the gym, grab a friend and hit the pool instead, so when you see Katrina get her groove on in Kala Chashma or see Alia performing live, you know the hardcore exercise routines they follow to look like the way they do.