PIA to go ‘Premier’ on Independence Day

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start its Premier Service on the country’s Independence Day which falls on Sunday.

“A-330 aircraft offering improved entertainment facilities to the on-board passengers will make inaugural flight from Islamabad to London on Sunday,” PIA spokesman Danyal Gillani said on Wednesday.

Initially, about six weekly flights from both Islamabad and Lahore will be operated for London without any upward or downward revision of existing fares.

In addition to international routes, the PIA will also make the service available on some domestic routes.

The premier service will be available for Club and Economy classes’ passengers on board the newly acquired aircraft from Sri Lanka on lease.

Meanwhile, he said the PIA had launched new logo of its Premier Service besides unveiling a new uniform for the crew members of the service.

Answering a question, he said the crew members for Premier flights had already been imparted special training to properly look after the passengers onboard on one of the latest version aircraft of the Air Bus family.

He said the aircraft can carry about 330 passengers and crew, and that the PIA had already sold out all the tickets for the inaugural flight.