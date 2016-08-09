Priyanka Chopra refused 6 Hollywood movies for a project

After making a remarkable appearance in Hollywood with her TV series Quantico and her debut movie Baywatch with The Rock, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the season 15 of American TV series Project Runway.

Priyanka will reportedly soon join the series as one of the few guest judges on the show. It focuses on budding designers who are given an opportunity to create a collection for New York Fashion Week.

Priyanka shared a photograph of herself along with the show’s host and supermodel Heidi Klum as well as its judges Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Georgina Chapman.

Priyanka stated that she’s not only saying no to Bollywood films but has also turned down more than six Hollywood films. She’s rejecting films across industries.

She said she’s going to be selective and pick the best and do only one film from each side next year. Though she agreed that it will add the pressure but she said she’s a 70mm girl who can never give up

This is the second time Priyanka is going to appear in International media. She already appeared on renowned American drama series, Quantico.