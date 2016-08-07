Bhatti Bites restaurant first petitioner in cyber crime act after customer complains about achari handi on Facebook page

Our Cyber Correspondent

Lahore

The Lahore Township-based restaurant Bhatti Bites became the first restaurant to appeal to the courts after the passage of the cyber crime act after an unsatisfied customer of theirs commented on their Facebook page that their Achari Handi had too much oil.

“The unclear language of the act, coupled with the fact that Bhatti Bites could afford a lawyer, their unemployed nephew with an LLB, has made it possible for Bhatti Bites to really sock it in the gut,” said Shaiq Hussain, a legal expert.

“The post included the words, ‘Their Handi had so much oil that CNN says that the US is planning to invade this restaurant,’” said Hussain. “The complainant said that there was no such report on CNN, and they had attached a written statement from the international news channel to that effect.”

“Upon repeated insistence by the defendant Harris Ashfaq that the line was not meant to be taken literally and that he would gladly post an apology on Facebook, Bhatti Bites sought compensation for the damage to goodwill to the tune of Rs1.7 million,” said Hussain.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the ministry of information has said that the bill will, in no way, affect the freedom of speech of the country.