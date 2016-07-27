Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered near MQM’s office

A day after two army soldiers were shot dead in Karachi, paramilitary Rangers sprang into action, arresting five suspects and recovering huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to Rangers spokesman, the troops carried out a house-to-house search operation late on Tuesday in Karachi’s Lines Area and rounded up five suspects.

In another action, the paramilitary soldiers carried out an action near Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) unit office in Burns Road area recovered arms buried under a garbage heap.

The officials said the Rangers, acting on a tip-off from an arrested accused, seized 14 Kalashnikovs and 8,000 rounds.

Separately, Rangers confiscated a huge cache of arms and ammunition in a targeted action in Shah Faisal Colony. The Rangers spokesman said the militant wing of a political group was using the weapons.

The weapons recovered in the raid included one RPG-7, eight rocket launchers with seven fuse, three heavy machine guns with 1,820 rounds and five magazine, one Rifle G-3 with 1,105 rounds and two magazine, eight SMGs with 1,018 rounds and 12 magazine, two 7-MM Rifle with 250 rounds and one magazine, 12-Bore Rifle’s 17 bullets and Walkie-Talkie sets.

He said the seized arms and ammunition was used in targeted killings and for disturbing law and order situation in the city.