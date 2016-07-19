Only one of four phases of Islamabad Expressway completed so far

28 kilometre-long expressway connecting mainland Islamabad with Rawat to now cost Rs 21 billion

Expansion of Islamabad Expressway is the poster project of CDA and the authority is currently working on it. The project includes the widening, upgradation and expansion of Islamabad Highway which according to the official press release will cost Rs 21 billion (tentatively) and will be completed in four phases.

The first phase of expansion from Zero Point to Faizabad was opened back in January this year for the commuters. Once the project is completed in its entirety, it will be 24 kilometres long; will have five lanes, and dual carriageway signal free corridor of Islamabad Highway.

The pace of work on remaining three phases has failed to gain momentum in recent months. Furthermore, Koral Interchange, a pivotal intersection for the project, is taking more time than usual and delays in its completion are imminent.

When contacted by Pakistan Today, the CDA officials said that the widening of Islamabad expressway was direly needed as the recurrent traffic jams during rush hours, road congestion, and prolonged delays during commute were causing difficulties to many on a daily basis.

However, some believe that the multi-billion rupees project of expansion of Islamabad expressway has an ulterior motive as well, which is to cater to the elite living in various societies in Zone-V.

The people in the know say that the billions of rupees spent on the project will provide the much-needed respite to the dwindled down real estate market. The prices had crashed and the whole property scene of housing societies in the capital is in slumber. The mighty tycoons, sturdy barons, and stakeholders saw their redemption in a multi-billion, government-sponsored infrastructure development of highway. What they asked, the government delivered and all of this is being peddled as a step forward towards the greater good of masses.

Ghulam Muhammad, who travels daily from Rawat to Islamabad to his work place, said, “Whether 40 minutes or 14 minutes, I have to pay the same price for the bus ticket. For me, money is money and I have ample time. The expansion will improve the lives of those who have their own bikes and cars, whereas, for people like me, two lanes, five lanes or 10 lanes matter little.”

The signal-free corridor of Islamabad expressway is a naked display of doling out favours to estate tycoons and land developers on one hand. On the other hand, the undue delay is raising the cost of the whole project with each passing day.