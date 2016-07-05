Eid shopping in full swing in Capital

Eid denizens of Islamabad are shopping their hearts out at various shopping centres across the city. Both the affluent and the impoverished can be seen at shops, looking keenly for a good deal or two on clothes and shoes. Since Islamabad is home to both super rich and those who toil day in and day out to eke out a living.

In Islamabad, the financially well-to-do head for branded clothing and shoes and thus their favorite spots for shopping are upbeat markets like Super and Jinnah Super Markets. These two markets attract the most buyers as capital’s elite mostly reside in sectors F-6 and F-7 where both of these markets are. An array of international and local brands along with many restaurants and eateries make these places an ideal place to dine and shop.

“I remember coming to both Super and Jinnah Super markets with my family as a kid. While growing up it became a ritual to come here for shopping during Ramzan and then especially on Chand Raat. All of us cousins used to come for henna and bangles. Now I am married and have kids, still, my routine hasn’t changed one bit,” said Qurat-ul-ain, a shopper and teacher, while talking to Pakistan Today.

The emergence of two mega shopping malls -Centaurus and Safa Mall -have provided citizens of Islamabad a place where all things are available under one roof. In the days leading to Eid, both shopping malls have seen thousands of visitors on any given day.

Unfortunately, for the middle classes and lower strata Islamabad is a cruel city. G-9 Karachi Company Markaz can be termed as the sole shopping market where the less affluent can shop for Eid and other occasions as many shops here don’t offer branded goods. The unbranded clothes, shoes and accessories cost less to customers on a shoestring budget. Those who can’t afford G-9 Karachi Company have no other option but to head to Rawalpindi and shop from Raja Bazar, Moti Bazar and Saddar.

“The prices have skyrocketed once again. I was reading in the newspaper the other day that prices have come down. However, one finds no proof of it while shopping. I’ve come to Karachi Company to buy shoes and clothes for myself. But after checking the market, I guess I’ll give Rawalpindi a try. As in Moti Bazar prices are much lower than here,’ said Luqman Janjua, a resident of G-7, Islamabad.

Islamabad is a city of dichotomies as one can find people from diametrically opposite strata rubbing shoulders together on a daily basis. The capital of Pakistan, on one hand, is home to the political, economical and intellectual elite, on the other, thousands of government servants, small businessmen and people belonging to lower middle classes also call the city their home.