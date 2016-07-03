BSF seize two Pakistani boats off Gujarat coast

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has seized two Pakistani fishing boats from creek area at Haraminala along the Indo-Pak border but fate of fishermen is unknown, officials said.

“During patrolling last evening, we seized two unclaimed boats belonging to Pakistani fishermen that had entered 400 metres into the Indian territory of the Indo-Pak maritime border in Kutch district,” a BSF official claimed.

Two small-sized wooden fishing boats were seized along with fishing nets, ice box and freshly caught fish, he said.

“The fishermen on the boat, it appeared, managed to escape before the BSF patrolling team arrived at the spot. The place from where the boats were apprehended is situated some 13 kilometres from the border out-post,” he said.

Early in May, the BSF team had apprehended 18 Pakistani fishermen near Koteshwar in Kutch along with two boats.