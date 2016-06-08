Air-conditioners not functioning at emergency of CHK

As many as three air-conditioners are not functioning at the accident and emergency department of Civil Hospital Karachi causing hardship to patients with emergency requirements in hot weather.

An official at the emergency department told PPI that there are six chiller air-conditioners in department out of which only three are working. He informed that Edhi Foundation Karachi had donated six new chiller air-conditioners to the hospital administration during heatwave in 2015 to protect patients from severe weather but only three newly-installed air-conditioners are not functioning properly.

He said the Edhi Foundation electrician installed new air-conditioning system in emergency department last year but few months later three air-conditioners developed some fault as they are not functioning properly. The hospital administration has failed to get these air-conditioners repaired.

The patients and their attendants told that air-conditioners are not functioning even in the emergency department of Sindhs’s largest teaching hospital. They said maintenance of air-conditioners is the responsibility of hospital administration.

Additional Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Abdul Qadir Siddiqui, while talking to PPI said that maintenance of faulty air-conditioners was underway and chillers would be made functional soon.