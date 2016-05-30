Nisar approves strategy for re-verification of CNICs

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday assented to the initial strategy paper outlining the roadmap for re-verification of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of 25 million families, which the minister had asked for after a fake CNIC was found near the body of the Taliban leader who was killed in a drone strike last week.

The approval was given after a briefing by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman to the interior minister.

The emergency re-verification of CNICs was launched by NADRA on the directions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The multi-pronged strategy includes amnesty scheme, engaging the community through helpline, sms service, reward system, family intrusion detection of data, across the board application of fraud detection and citizen profiling.

According to the multi-pronged strategy, the NADRA will use Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s bio-metric SIM verification data of almost 130 million mobile phone users.

NADRA will send text messages to heads of families requesting them to confirm their family tree.

After receiving the text if there is a false entry of any family member, the head of the family would text back to NADRA with a “No”.

NADRA, after receiving any indication of a suspected alien in a family tree through the text message, will request the family head to come to the nearest NADRA office for re-verification of the family tree.

This will help NADRA identify an alien in a family and will ultimately lead to blocking of the CNIC besides cancellation of the passport.

The strategy paper highlighted that citizen profiling would be done initially in districts where higher number of fake CNICs was detected by the NADRA.

NADRA maintained in its strategy paper that late data entry of any family member into a family tree will also help them identify an alien entry into NADRA’s database.

NADRA will also set-up a helpline capable of handling 10,000 calls per day and an SMS gateway of 300,000 SMS messages per day to facilitate general public who would report suspected CNICs issued to aliens by the Authority.

AMNESTY FOR NADRA EMPLOYEES WHO ENTERED FALSE DATA:

The interior minister has given a two-month amnesty to NADRA employees to voluntarily come forward and declare any false data entries made by them for registration of aliens into NADRA’s database.

This scheme has also been extended to aliens who can voluntarily surrender their CNICs obtained from NADRA through illegal means.

The interior minister has also approved reward scheme for general public who would help NADRA in identifying CNICs issued to aliens, either through SMS, phone or personal appearance.

On the orders of the interior minister a new directorate with special operations has been set up for re-verification of CNICs in the NADRA headquarters.

The details of helpline centre and SMS alerts will also be shared by NADRA with the general public through mass media.

The interior minister has given a six-month deadline for re-verification of CNICs to NADRA, declaring it “an important matter pertaining to national security.”

The interior minister has ordered NADRA to utilise all its resources to achieve the desired objective of removing aliens from NADRA’s database.

The minister will also address NADRA’s board meeting on Tuesday where final approval will be accorded to the proposed strategy.