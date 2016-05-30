Health adviser warns nurses against holding strike

Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser on Health Khawja Salman Rafeeq said on Monday that legal action would be taken against people who instigate nurses for agitation.

In a statement, he claimed that all outstanding demand of nurses and medical professionals have been met and a special allowance of Rs 1,0000 of nurses in grade 16 has been approved besides making inductions against vacant nurses positions.

Rafeeq said that some elements in the medical profession were instigating nurses to take to the streets for no apparent reasons through hooliganism, which will not be allowed to succeed.

He said that the agitation and protest by nurses and paramedical staff badly affects the service delivery and routine working of hospitals as patients suffer when they remain out of wards.

Salman said that all outstanding issues, if any, would be resolved through dialogue and staging protests and strikes was not solution.

He said that no one will be allowed to destabilise hospitals’ environment and harm the sanctity of the medical profession.