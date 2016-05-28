In conversation with the makeup artist Asma Ahmed

Asma Ahmed is a makeup artist based in Lahore.

Pakistan Today met with the artist herself to know more about her and what she does.

Pakistan Today: What is makeup to you?

Asma Ahmed: Applying makeup does not mean to transform into something else. It simply means to enhance your features and with good makeup you feel glamorous and it also boosts your confidence.

Especially, because the presentation is very important these days; whether its workplace, school or anywhere else, we should know how to always look presentable. Even though people say that inner beauty is what matters, we know that it is not true in real life. The first thing you do when you meet a person is that you evaluate them based on their appearance, you find out about their personality only after you meet them. It’s not that you become a bride every day but you know that you want to look flawless on that big day. This is why I think you should get ready according to the occasion.

Another thing, I would like to add is that every girl should learn how to do makeup; it is part of personal grooming. Not only that, you would have to run to salons if you have to apply makeup on a regular basis, it costs a lot. You have to spend Rs 8,000 to Rs 10, 000 on just party makeup. If you learn it once, you can save a lot.

PT: Girls today in order to look fair apply a very thick layer of foundation, what’s your take on it?

AA: Applying too much foundation has got nothing to do with looking fairer, but with the technique.

Even if one applies multiple layers of makeup; concealer, foundation, colour corrector etc, it should be done in such a way that it compliments one’s face and looks natural.

The only reason makeup artists favour heavy makeup is so that their clients look good in the pictures that they take.

But, in my opinion, if you are attending a party with 1000 guests, hardly 50 will see your pictures. We forget the 1000 people who will see us live. Yes, pictures should come out good, but you need to ‘actually’ look good as well.

PT: Why do you use a lot of shades of pink on your clients?

AA: Pink gives a fresh look. I use all tones of pink. Light pink suppresses your complexion. So I apply it for people with a fair skin tone.

Pink, peach, orange and maroon are my favourite. I think they add a radiant glow to your skin and complexion.

Applying makeup is important because it compliments your dress as well. If you wear a really expensive dress with makeup that is poorly done, no one will bother looking at the dress, but criticise your makeup. But, if you wear a normal dress and your makeup is good no one would bother about what you are wearing.

PT: Any makeup tips you would like to give?

AA: We don’t give much importance to shading eyebrows. If they are shaped well then just a simple liner or mascara, with lipstick, would compliment your face. But, if the makeup is proper but your eyebrows are not properly shaped, it gives a very dull look.

All makeup products complement each other. If one of them isn’t done properly, it ruins the entire image.

PT: Tell us about your makeup classes?

AA: I give a 6-day course from basic to bridal. It includes foundation application, contouring according to your face cut, blush on application to get a glowy skin, perfect highlighter application, false lash application etc. I also teach double lash application to my students for bridal.

Bridal lashes are usually very thick which gives a very heavy look. This is why I teach them how to cut and apply them properly.

Eye makeup includes smokey eyes, coloured smokey eyes, glittery eyes etc.

One day is for evening makeup, party makeup and day makeup for lunches and hi-tea parties. Day makeup is different from night makeup. For night makeup, you can also put bold and bright shades and thick liner.

For bridal, I teach two types of glittery eyes; gold and silver.

These days there is a craze for the ‘100 Watt’ skin. Even in my classes, students want to learn the famous ‘100 Watt’ skin technique. You get a very glowing and a fresh look.

Now, I have started hairstyling classes as well; loose curls, curls with straightener etc. Loose curls look good with light back-combing. I also teach how to tie the curls to make a messy bun or you can make a braid with your curls. So, one can do up to 5-6 styles from one curls.

PT: What are your charges?

AA: I have different packages. I charge Rs 3, 000 Rs 4,000 and Rs 5, 000 for party makeup. I charge Rs. 3, 000 for classy party makeup; eye makeup, contouring, eyelash application and hairstyle with blow dry or high pony.

Rs 4, 000 is for royal party makeup.

My signature party makeup is for Rs 5, 000 which includes glittery or smokey eyes; basically, heavy makeup, with any hairstyle.

Bridal packages range from Rs 15, 000 to Rs 35, 000.

Rs 35, 000 is the Signature bridal makeup, which includes glittery eye and contoured the face with highlighter and ‘100 Watt’ skin. It also includes complimentary mehndi makeup and bridal services (pedicure, manicure, facial, threading.)

Furthermore, people can book appointments as I am available with appointments.

Since it is at home the clients feel exclusive. I don’t book more than 5 makeup appointments in a day. If there are 5 – 6 bookings from one family, then I do not book anyone else.

As I pursued this as a hobby/passion, I am not worried about how much money I make or how many brides I do make up for, which is why clients feel comfortable as they get a homely feeling.

PT: Where did you learn makeup from?

AA: I learnt the basic techniques from my friend Saira Afzal and then practised it on clients. Then, I took basic to bridal classes from International Makeup Artist Annam Falak in 2012. Recently I also took a beauty master course from Natasha Khalid of Natasha Salon in Lahore.