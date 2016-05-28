Humayun Saeed collaborates with Riphah Int’l University to emerging talent

Humayun Saeed has signed on with Max Production (Riphah International University) for collaboration to explore emerging talent from Pakistan in order to promote the local cinema and enhance the country’s image internationally. The official signing ceremony of this collaboration took place in Karachi on 25th May’16.

Sharing his thoughts about this collaboration, Humayun tweeted “Happy to announce my collaboration with Max Production (Riphah International University). We will be working together to scout fresh talent from Pakistan and enhance the country’s image across the globe. #PakistanZindabad”

Besides being one of the leading actors of the country, Humayun is also a renowned producer. His production house Six Sigma Plus is associated with some of the biggest television and film projects in recent years.