Sushmita Sen shares letter from three-year old daughter

Actress Sushmita Sen has always been a doting mother and has often been seen at places with daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress, who had recently posted a video of her speech at daughter’s school, posted a picture of a letter to her elder daughter this time on Instagram.

Sushmita is quite a writer as she finds space less to put down her feelings and thoughts for Renee in words. It is a three-year-old letter which was written by the actress in the year 2013 when Renee began her journey in a boarding school.

The ‘Main Honn Na’ actress shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “we #mothers can really run out of #pages when #writing to our #children 😊❤️ this card was given to #renée as she began her journey in a #boardingschool #2013 she says..either allow me to join #instagram or post it on yours😅 #sharing #loveletter #daughterschoice.”



Sushmita has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughters recently. Yet unmarried, the actress has adopted Renee and Alisah.

Her last post was a throwback video of her singing, “If you’re happy and you know it clap your hands” to Renee.