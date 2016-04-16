For Men, Summer Fashion 2016

When it comes to fashion, it is often seen that women are making headlines in the fashion world. Whether it’s the launch of a new brand, fashion shows, exhibitions, everything is targeted at women. The shops in any mall are usually targeted at women, not males.

Ever stop and wondered what are the options men have to look their best in the best ensembles?

Let’s take a look at the list below which caters to men, as always as women, with their top-of-the-line collections.

LEVI’s

More than 160 years in the market, Levis is the one stop shop for guys. Since its summer, one can get some plaid shirts, faded blue jeans, nice dress shirts and white chinos. Moreover, what usually guys look for in clothes are the durability and comfortableness, this offers both. An added benefit to their collection are the colors and the design – for instance, let’s take Levi’s Commuter line; delivering everything it says it will the attire makes you feel at home. The wide range of jeans, the original blue jeans, which you can wear anyway you want and the accompanying tops and accessories Levi’s features gives a proper, perfectly pulled-together look. Fit for any event of your life, any curveball coming your way. Levi’s has got you covered

Denizen

From the inventors of jeans, Denizen is a relatively new venture of LEVI’s. Looking back at their Spring/Summer collection, the ‘On-The-Go’ line, the most eye-catching feature from the collection is their color palette. Ranging from varied styles of pants to funky accessories, Denizen is another option that caters to men. Reds, yellows and summery blues used on jacquard pants, tights, jogger pants and shorts with hand-woven fabric was what their summer range was about.

Dockers

The image Dockers cater to is the ‘Genuine Good Guy’. Its collection offers the most interesting colors, is perfect when we join men fashion with word ‘summer’. The summer attire with bright and funky colors is a little daring but it is also something a guy looks for The mix and match trend is what Dockers provide with their upbeat colors, buoyant prints and the material.

Visit their store, the upbeat colors, buoyant prints and the material will automatically make you want to buy it. Experiment with colors, mix and match prints and designs instead of putting all the blacks with all the whites.

Amir Adnan

Moving to the traditional brands, Amir Adnan is one of them. People who say black, white and navy blue are the only colors a man should wear need to rethink their definition for fashion. When it comes to thinking out of the box while keeping traditional shalwar kameez in mind, Amir Adnan steps in. Designs fit for the modern day man mixed with values of customary Pakistani attire is something which is done by Amir Adnan.

Outfitters

Outfitters, a brand that caters to both men and women, falling slightly short of Levi’s. Outfitters has casual and reasonable clothes which makes every fashion conscious person happy to see, is the fact that designers are incorporating more and more design-based numbers in their collection.

CrossRoads

CrossRoads offers something a little more than what basic t-shirts and casual bottoms to men, as well as women. Balancing affordability with quality, CrossRoads is more inclined towards a casual look that gives a picture of being effortlessly cool.

Next time, if the thought of fashion only catering to women crosses your mind, you will have to think again!