Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow update out to Samsung Note 4; What about Android N?

Android 6.0.1 M update is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

The electronics manufacturer Samsung has begun to roll out the Android 6.0.1 M update for the users of Galaxy Note 4. According to reports, the new update is currently rolling out in the US regions, Turkey, Poland and India in the form of an OTA update.

The update weighs in at 1.3GB and comes with the April Android security patch that was recently released by the search giant Google.

Reports also suggest that some of the features of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 have been included in the Samsung Galaxy Note 4’s update.

The more granular app permission controls and Doze standby power-saving feature are some of the updates. It is not known whether the tech company included the ability to adopt MicroSD cards as internal storage or not.

According to reports, the mobile carrier Sprint has already rolled out the software to the owners of Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Other US carriers will also release the Android Marshmallow update on their network soon, SamMobile reported.

Several reports claim that Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 will be updated with Android N operating system after it is unveiled.

Rumors are also doing the rounds that Galaxy Note 6 will come preinstalled with Android N. Some reports indicate that Samsung Galaxy S5 will also get the update.

Meanwhile, the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow over-the-air update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S5 Sport and Galaxy S5 under Sprint.

The build number to Android 6.0.1 update for Samsung Galaxy S5 is G900PVPU3CPCA and the size of the firmware is 900 MB. Also, the mobile carrier is rolling out the update in phases and, therefore, it may take some days before it hits all the handsets.

Sprint’s Galaxy S5 Sport is not available widely. Users of Samsung Galaxy S5 Sport should check for over-the-air notifications under Settings.

Samsung has also rolled out the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update to the Galaxy S6 edge Plus, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5.