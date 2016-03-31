Pakistan among top countries earning through freelancers

The ever-increasing broadband access in Pakistan has accelerated the growth of freelance marketplaces, according to a survey report. Due to internet proliferation, freelance jobs are growing as more than 10,000 IT graduates enter Pakistan’s market annually.

Freelancing is progressing in conventional job markets and it is estimated that by 2020, one in three workers worldwide will be freelancing online.

Online marketplaces help their clients with tools, technologies and services to hire and manage remote work teams and enable employers and freelancers to contact one another.

The arsenal of technology available today makes it possible to work from any location without requiring a physical office. Freelancers can now more easily find jobs and connect to businesses that need work.

This online revolution has improved availability, quality and affordability of workers, especially in Pakistan. Freelancing, if done professionally, can become a great way to supplement income, earn a living and get paid to perform.

Experts say freelancing has become a big business and is now expanding at an exponential rate. Pakistan is ranked among the top countries that are earning through freelancing.

Human capital in Pakistan has grown significantly over the last decade with almost 16% of the younger age group having a college degree. Pakistan is considered as one of the top two outsourcing destinations in terms of growth, value for money and customer feedback.

According to a survey, Philippines experienced 789% growth in its outsourcing business while Pakistan was second on the list with 328% growth.

Labour costs in many countries have risen sharply and in some cases more than the productivity. The reason behind freelancing is to get cheap yet competitive labour and Pakistan’s IT sector is carving a niche for itself as an ideal place to go for low-cost but equally competent freelance IT programmers and Mobile app designers/developers.

The MIT Technology Review Pakistan has reported there are an estimated 1,500 registered IT companies in Pakistan. Another survey revealed that freelancers in Pakistan work 34 hours per week.

The qualities of projects provided by the Pakistani freelancers are in line with top freelancer countries around the world. The availability of cheap digital labour in Pakistan has turned contractors towards it.

The rapidly growing freelance economy can play a dramatic role in achievement of development and economic goals. But there are some national objectives to be achieved including basic literacy, basic healthcare, business opportunities and employment to boost exports and to get better results.