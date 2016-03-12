Captain America: Civil War to be the longest Marvel movie

Actor Chris Evans is convinced Captain America: Civil War will forever alter the Marvel universe, beginning with its runtime, which will make it the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 34-year-old actor reprises his titular role for the forthcoming film, which centres around the feud between Iron Man and Captain America over the government regulation of their superhero warrior crew The Avengers, reported Comicbook.com.

“They will change the dynamic forever,” Evans said. Director Joe Russo agrees with Evans, noting it’s likely The Avengers might still be fractured in future sequels.

“There will be long lasting fallout from the events of this movie. It will significantly alter the psychology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.”

The film has a running time of two hours and 27 minutes, making it the longest film from Marvel Studios till date. It’s four minutes longer than the previous title holder, 2012’s The Avengers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While it may be the longest Marvel movie to date, it’s far from the longest superhero movie released. This month’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice runs 151 minutes while 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises ran an impressive 165 minutes.

Captain America: Civil War, which also stars Robert Downey, as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, reaches US theatres on May 6.