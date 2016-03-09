CM highlights govt’s reform credentials on Women’s Day

Says some elements are trying to create the wrong impression that the govt’s steps to support women are unislamic

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the goal of development cannot be achieved without the practical participation of women in the economy. He said that Pakistani women are talented and have proved their mettle in all walks of life.

Addressing a function held in connection with International Women’s Day at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the chief minister said that this historic day demands that we pledge to bring change in our attitudes and approach and give women their due status.

He said that men and women will have to march forward for making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in accordance with the ideals of the founders of the country. He said that poverty and ignorance have to be eliminated from the country without delay.

Sharif said that the attitudes of intolerance and extremism have created a chaos in the country. He said that we have to face these challenges while seeking guidance from the teachings of Islam, the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Provincial Ministers Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Hameeda Waheedud Din, members of national and provincial assemblies, diplomats from China, Britain and other countries as well as a large number of women belonging to various walks of life attended the event.

Sharif said that the International Women’s Day was being observed in the country according to Islamic values, the Constitution of Pakistan and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

“No doubt, great women of the nation have achieved progress and success in various sectors and proved their mettle,” he added. The chief minister said that Islam has laid great stress on the respect of women and the Hadith “Paradise is underneath the feet of the mother” shows the dignity of woman in the eyes of our religion. “Unfortunately, attitudes of intolerance have caused great loss to over society,” he said and added that steps are being taken regarding women’s rights and dignity of women in the country. He said that some circles are trying to create the impression that these steps are against the Islamic teachings, but he said that we need to bring a change in our attitudes and approach.

Sharif said that ulema have to play their due role in highlighting the status of women in their sermons. He said that women have worked shoulder to shoulder with men in the development of Turkey, Indonesia, Jorden, Malaysia and other Islamic countries, but that in our country, resistance against the participation of women in the process of development is not appropriate.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheedud Din, while addressing the function thanked Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on behalf of Punjab’s women on the unprecedented steps taken for the development of the women. She said that Pakistan cannot be put on the road to progress and development without the participation of women.

TEACHERS’ TRAINING INSTITUTE FOR SPECIAL EDUCATION:

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also laid the foundation stone of Teachers’ Training Institute for Special Education at PAF Base, Sarwar Road Lahore Cantt. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Provincial Minister for Special Education Asif Saeed Manhais and senior officers of the Pakistan Air Force were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that the foundation stone of a project for a noble cause had been laid. He said that the commitment and efforts of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for the project were commendable. He said that the Punjab government provided funds for the construction of the institute and would continue to provide assistance for this purpose. He said that special children could be made useful members of the society through providing them modern facilities of education and training. He said that it is the responsibility of the well-to-do persons to take an active part in this project. Sharif said that it is also the responsibility of the Punjab government to take steps for education and rehabilitation of special children and that it will continue to discharge its obligations in this regard.