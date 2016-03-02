Oppressed eunuchs finally get a chance of better life in Lahore

Transgenders have found their way in socially challenged lives that they lead as they opt for respected professions, local media reported on Wednesday.

A non-government organisation (NGO), Akhuwat took the initiative to streamline the neglected community in social flow and provide the required equipment.

MUST READ – Can’t love transgenders? Don’t hate them either

Furthermore, the transgender community itself, vowed to not let the society mock them anymore. The persons who used to earn their livelihood by amusing locals in the streets will not sew clothes or be ill-treated by the police.

Earlier in bid to uplift the community, National College of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi campus, hired some persons for cafeteria work among other jobs. They have held several protests, along with a sit-in protest staged outside the Punjab Assembly in 2015, by chanting slogans and demanding basic rights.